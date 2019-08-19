Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
JOHN J. CUDA Obituary
CUDA JOHN J.

Age 81, of Butler, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born September 26, 1937 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Anthony J. and Elsie (Morenna) Cuda. Surviving are his wife, Ginny Cuda; his daughters, Debbie Cuda, Jill Davis and Paula (Bob) Christian; his sons, Tony (Nikki) Cuda, Bob Goettler and John (Kelly) Goettler; and his brothers, Joe Cuda and Carl (Linda) Cuda. Friends will be received at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Monday, August 19th from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 20th at 10 a.m. www.youngfuneralhomes.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
