|
|
EVANS JOHN J.
Age 92, of West Mifflin, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Pgh. Born on November 1, 1926, in Samudovce, Slovakia. He was a son of the late John and Elizabeth (Andrejo) Evans. Mr. Evans was a faithful member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Duquesne, where he served as Cantor from 1972-2014. He was also a member of the Byzantine Catholic Archieparchial Choir of Pgh., a retired design draftsman for the former US Steel Corporation Homestead Works, and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Mihalov) Evans. He is survived by his loving children, Daniel J. Evans (Elaine), Pamela A. Donkin (Wayne) and Patrica M. Weidman (Dennis); eight grandchildren, Jennifer M. Magee (Shawn), Gregory D. Evans (Sarah), Nicholas J. Evans, Amy Cinci (Chris), Kimberly Donkin, Adam Churchill, Jeremy Churchill (Kelly) and Tyler Churchill; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Magee, Anna Magee, Theodore Evans and Carter Cinci. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, and from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., Richford and Commonwealth Aves., Duquesne. A Blessing in the Memorial Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. will be followed by Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church with Rev. Alex Wroblicky as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, West Mifflin. Family suggests memorial contributions in honor of Cantor John Evans be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Church Duquesne.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019