Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SHIRLEY'S FUNERAL HOME
176 Clay Pike
Irwin, PA
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SHIRLEY'S FUNERAL HOME
176 Clay Pike
Irwin, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
JOHN J. GALLAGHER


1959 - 2019
JOHN J. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER JOHN J.

John J. Gallagher, of White Oak, passed away Thursday morning October 31, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital at the age of 59 after a long battle with multiple health issues.  John was born December 2, 1959, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PA) and was the beloved son of the late John M. "Jack" Gallagher and Alice J. (Gonos) Gallagher; brother to James M. Gallagher of White Oak, PA and Patrick M. Gallagher (Deborah) of Hickory, PA, Kathleen Morgan (Richard Jr.) of LaPlata, MD and Eileen Gallagher Wissenbach (James Jr.) of Tampa, FL. John was also survived by nieces and nephews, Ryan Gallagher (Nicole), Mercedes L. Denham (William), Matthew Morgan, Joshua Morgan, Meghan Wissenbach and great-nephew's, Walker Denham, Sawyer Denham, and Alexander Denham.  John was a 1978 graduate of Serra Catholic High School High School in McKeesport, PA and was a co-captain of the football team.  In 1984 he graduated from California State (PA) University and worked various jobs until his illness started in 2009.  John was a boy scout growing up and loved to play sports, especially football. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed watching games. Every task he undertook, he performed it to 110% of his ability. John was active member in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Irwin up until his health issues in 2009 prevented him from attending. John was a devout catholic and continued his deep faith and relationship with God while battling his illness to the very end.  Friends will be received 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7th at SHIRLEY'S FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, Irwin, PA (724) 864-4200.  A Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be held Friday, November 8th at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Irwin, PA.  Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home, Inc.., Swissvale, PA. (412) 271-0345. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
