Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Mt. Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GYURINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. GYURINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. GYURINA Obituary
GYURINA JOHN J.

Age 89, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie C. (DeGrazia) Gyurina; son of the late John and Agnes (Egnac) Gyurina; loving father of Jan (Rocky) Bleier, Jacqueline (Gerry) Dudley, James (Susie) Gyurina and John (Kelly) Gyurina; devoted grandfather of Maggie, Abby, Ava, John J. II, Angela, Elbridge, Elly, Rosie, Madeline, Charley and John III; Jim was a 1952 graduate of Carnegie Tech where he obtained a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering, member of the ROTC and served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon graduating from Carnegie Tech, he began his 45year long career in the deep foundation construction industry. He spent 37 years working as the District Manager and Regional Manager, then part Owner of McKinney Drilling Company, until his retirement in 1999. Although he was very dedicated to his work, his focus and source of joy was always his time spent with his family. Friends welcome THURSDAY 3-7 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412- 563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. FRIDAY in St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now