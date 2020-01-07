|
GYURINA JOHN J.
Age 89, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie C. (DeGrazia) Gyurina; son of the late John and Agnes (Egnac) Gyurina; loving father of Jan (Rocky) Bleier, Jacqueline (Gerry) Dudley, James (Susie) Gyurina and John (Kelly) Gyurina; devoted grandfather of Maggie, Abby, Ava, John J. II, Angela, Elbridge, Elly, Rosie, Madeline, Charley and John III; Jim was a 1952 graduate of Carnegie Tech where he obtained a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering, member of the ROTC and served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon graduating from Carnegie Tech, he began his 45year long career in the deep foundation construction industry. He spent 37 years working as the District Manager and Regional Manager, then part Owner of McKinney Drilling Company, until his retirement in 1999. Although he was very dedicated to his work, his focus and source of joy was always his time spent with his family. Friends welcome THURSDAY 3-7 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412- 563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. FRIDAY in St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020