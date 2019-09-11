|
|
HENRY JOHN J.
Age 93, of Fox Chapel, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mary (Healy) Henry; loving father of Christopher J. (Lynda) Henry, Brian J. (Deborah) Henry, Clare Henry Dougherty, Austin P. (Betsy) Henry, Mark A. Henry, J. Douglas (Claudia) Henry, Thomas O. Henry and the late Patricia A. Henry; cherished grandfather of Catherine, John, Sara, Owen, Hugh, Caroline, Austin, Michael, Oliver, John Paul, Grace, Sophia, Samuel, and Jack; brother of the late Augustine Henry, Kay Scullion and Thomas Henry. Born in 1926 in Queens, NY, John grew up during the Great Depression as an enterprising and entrepreneurial young man operating turnstiles and selling programs for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a fire direction coordinator for field artillery in France and Germany. He graduated with honors from Syracuse University in 1949 and in that same year began what was to be a very successful business career with a position as an accountant at Ford Motor Co. He then served as a controller with Curtiss-Wright Corp. before joining North American Rockwell in 1967, rising to the position of Sr. Vice President at what was then Rockwell International. He was instrumental in expanding Rockwell's success in the aerospace industry. His passion for American manufacturing led him to a long and storied career as an industrial entrepreneur. He went on to become President of Admiral Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Sinclair & Rush, Inc., a position he held at the time of his death. He was a thoughtful, loving and deeply generous man who, with his devoted and beloved wife, Mary, raised eight children who will sorely miss his lively dinner conversation. His devotion to his wife served as an inspirational example to many. He was a dedicated servant and donor to many local charitable and educational organizations, his most cherished of these being Epiphany Association and Duquesne University, where he served as a Trustee for many years. Friends received Friday, September 13th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., where a parting prayer will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 12 noon at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Association, 820 Crane Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019