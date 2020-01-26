Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Braddock, PA
JOHN J. JOYCE

Peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, age 87, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Braddock. Jack was the son of the late John and Mary Joyce. Devoted husband of the late Mileva "Eve" (Radjenovich) Joyce; loving father of Jack, Tommy and Jeanne; proud pap of Erica Joyce Bacco, Stephanie (Christopher) Alberti, Monica Joyce and Matthew Joyce; adoring pap pap of Silvia  Jon Alberti. He is also survived by his sister, Lois O'Neal, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and all who loved him.  Jack was preceded in passing by his siblings, Marilyn Glade, Lou Youse, Peggy Grout and Eileen Miele and in laws;  Ken, Roberta (surviving Al) Gates, Mildred (late Milan) Devich and Don. Brother- in-law of George (Ethel)  Radjenovich,  Rose Radjenovich, Gloria (late Jack) Marzec and Nick (Colleen) Radjenovich. After graduating from Braddock High School, Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He deeply loved his family. He also enjoyed playing the lottery and was proud of his Braddock roots. Family and friends welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. Parting Prayers will be said on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Braddock. Jack will be laid to rest with Military Honors beside his beloved wife in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Please Visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
