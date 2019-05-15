|
KAMINSKI, JR. JOHN J.
Age 86, of New Kensington and Meadville, on May 13, 2019. PPG Glassworker. Father of Kathy Russo and Mark Kaminski, of Sharpsburg, and Christine (Pete) Monday and Patricia McNichols, of Ohio; step-father of John Bloom, Gary Bloom, and Dale Dunlap; brother of Catherine (Steve) Soulcheck and Clara Rowles, of New Kensington, and the late Susan Viola Kaminski; husband of the late Betty Kaminski; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave., Arnold. Funeral Mass Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Church, New Kensington. Many thanks to the Nursing Staff and Doctors at St. Margaret Hospital! www.rusiewiczfh.com.
