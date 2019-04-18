KEARNS JOHN J. "JACK"

Of Forest Hills, age 89, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret K. "Peggy" (Kracunosky) Kearns; loving father of Mary Ellen Conley of Wayne, PA, Kathleen Dodaro of Forest Hills, James Kearns of York, John Bradley (Betsy) Kearns of Minneapolis and Sara Ann Kearns of Pittsburgh; treasured grandfather of Carolyn, Brian and Andrew Conley, Linda Kulikowski; Richelle (Frank) Buccilli and Alyson Dodaro; Kevin, Claire and Caroline Kearns, and Emily and Rachel Kearns; great-grandfather of Jordan Hines, Zane McMiller, Roman Leo Buccilli and the late Jamie Hines. Preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary Balsley, Sara Leukhardt and Patty Egan; and his brothers, Charles, Walter and William Kearns. Jack is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jack earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from the School of Mines at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent his 42-year career at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin. In 2012, Jack was honored to receive the prestigious Kroll Medal from the American Society for Testing and Materials for his important and lifetime work on texture, zirconium and its alloys, and hydrogen embrittlement, solubility and diffusion. In retirement, Jack volunteered as a Flivver driver in Forest Hills. He enjoyed bowling and golf and was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Above all, Jack was devoted to Peggy and his family, whom he cherished and loved deeply. Friends are welcome on Tuesday, April 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church, Forest Hills, on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m. Jack will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org.