Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
JOHN J. KONIECZNY Jr.


1940 - 2019
JOHN J. KONIECZNY Jr. Obituary
KONIECZNY, JR. JOHN J.

John, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, PA died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, surrounded by his family. He was born October 8, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John B. and Ann Hovanec Konieczny. Mr. Konieczny was a member of St. Joseph R. C. Church in Everson and was a mine foreman with R&P Coal Co. He was a Korean War Navy veteran. John was a talented golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the #1 supporter of his 14 grandchildren constantly encouraging them to play golf, hunt, fish and further their education. He was most proud of his family that he and his wife have raised throughout the years. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Graczyk Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant, whom he married on May 8, 1965; children, Brian Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant, Kristin (Bernie) Fontana of New Kensington, Noelle (Sam) Kim of Erie, Paul (Lucre) Konieczny of New Kensington and Patrick (Kristen) Konieczny of McDonald. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Mya, Allie, Caroline, Claire, Sarah, Hunter, Jack, Nina and Owen Konieczny, Ethan, Tyler and Jonathan Fontana, Christopher and Rachel Kim. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Pap and Jane Nackles. Friends and family will be received Saturday, 6-8 p.m and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant.  A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Joseph R. C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA (724-926-2800).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
