KUBIAK JOHN J.
Age 66, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brentwood passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 30, 2020. John is survived by his beloved wife, Maggie (Egger) Kubiak of 44 years; two sons, Jason R. (Stephania) Kubiak, Joseph R. (Ashley) Kubiak; Daughter, Jillian R. Lesofsky; grandchildren, Kayla Jade (Taylor), Kayla Rae, Shane, Brendan, Brooke, Lucas, and Tyler; beloved sister, Mary Beth Herzberger; as well as two god sons, Vincent Bywalski and Jonathan Egger, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and Mother Mary K. Kubiak. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Committal Prayers will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park following services. In lieu of flowers/Memorial contributions may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Society.
