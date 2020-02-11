Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
JOHN J. "GUS" LYONS Jr.

JOHN J. "GUS" LYONS Jr. Obituary
LYONS, JR. JOHN J. "GUS"

Of South Park, at home on Friday, February 7, 2020, age 82, beloved husband of Marguerite (Smithson) and the late Rose Marie (Allebach) Lyons, loving father of Michelle Bleichner (Jon) and Alicia Atchison (Brian), brother of Robert (the late Denise), James (Renee), William (Renee), Janet Blotzer (Ed), Mary Katheryn Lyons and the late Dolores Lyons. Gus was in the U.S. Army and worked at J & L Steel and LTV Steel and retired in 2008 after 43 years. Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a blessing service will be at 8:00 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Hills Pet Rescue & Resort, 15 Old RT 88, South Park, PA 15129. 


www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
