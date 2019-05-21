Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
JOHN J. MALICK

MALICK JOHN J.

Age 80, of Ross Twp., on May 19. 2019,. Husband of the late Patricia; father of Beth Ann (Mike) Scarlatelli, John (Beth) Malick, Tom Malick; stepfather of Joseph Dragone; grandfather of Kara, Krysta, Kyrsten, Gia, Joe, Jr., Ryan, Zachary, Brandon, Ashley, Tyler, Lydia, Matthew, Alayna, Charlotte, Farrah, Gemma, and Brynn; great-grandfather of Sophia, Charlee Mae, Addisyn, Audrina, and Colton; brother of Norita, the late Don and Eleanor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 12 noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019
