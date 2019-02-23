Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
2900 Washington Road
McMurray, PA
More Obituaries for JOHN McGEE
JOHN J. "JACK" McGEE

JOHN J. "JACK" McGEE Obituary
McGEE JOHN J. "JACK"

Age 84, of South Fayette, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (Takacs) McGee; son of the late Ralph McGee and Catherine Och; loving father of Daniel (Susan) McGee, Patricia (Patrick) Smith, Cynthia (James) McClelland, John (Lesli) McGee, Barbara (John) Thomas; stepfather of Deborah Waldron, Shellie (Randy) Dunn, John (Melissa) Waldron. Also survived by brother, Ralph (Marilyn) McGee. Also survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren; and finally, his two fur-babies, Sayla and Chess. Friends welcome Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
