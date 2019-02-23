|
McGEE JOHN J. "JACK"
Age 84, of South Fayette, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary (Takacs) McGee; son of the late Ralph McGee and Catherine Och; loving father of Daniel (Susan) McGee, Patricia (Patrick) Smith, Cynthia (James) McClelland, John (Lesli) McGee, Barbara (John) Thomas; stepfather of Deborah Waldron, Shellie (Randy) Dunn, John (Melissa) Waldron. Also survived by brother, Ralph (Marilyn) McGee. Also survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren; and finally, his two fur-babies, Sayla and Chess. Friends welcome Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Blessing Service 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
