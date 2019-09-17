|
MISSENTZIS, SR. JOHN J.
Of Turtle Creek, age 88, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marlene (Welshons) Missentzis for 56 years; proud and treasured father of John J. Missentzis, Jr.; brother of Dolores (late Danny) Ulichnie and Elizabeth Shearer, Michael (late Pearl) Missentzis, Marian (Ned) Stokes, and the late Gus Missentzis. John was raised in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late Jimmy and Anna (DeRenzo) Missentzis who owned Jimmy's Fruit Market in East Pittsburgh. In 1960, John became the Founder of The CABALLEROS Marching Group and continued as Director of the group until 1996. During his tenure, John mentored several generations of CABALLEROS members. John was employed in the maintenance department of the Electric Heights Housing Association and retired as a Foreman with 32 years of service. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m.John will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019