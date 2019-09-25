|
MONROE JOHN J.
Age 57, of Plum, passed away suddenly of natural causes on September 18, 2019. Loving son of the late William D. and Jean M. Monroe; brother of William D., Jr., Gina (Monroe) French (Richard), Stephen (Michele Stempher), Scott D. (Christine DiVincenzo Monroe); loving uncle of Teresa (Monroe) Bono and Zachary Bono, Christopher, Shaun, Connor, Rachael, Cara, and Holly; great-uncle of Sophia. John is the President of Monroe Scale Company. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019