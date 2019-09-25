Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
JOHN J. MONROE Obituary
MONROE JOHN J.

Age 57, of Plum, passed away suddenly of natural causes on September 18, 2019. Loving son of the late William D. and Jean M. Monroe; brother of William D., Jr., Gina (Monroe) French (Richard), Stephen (Michele Stempher), Scott D. (Christine DiVincenzo Monroe); loving uncle of Teresa (Monroe) Bono and Zachary Bono, Christopher, Shaun, Connor, Rachael, Cara, and Holly; great-uncle of Sophia. John is the President of Monroe Scale Company. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
