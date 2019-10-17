|
|
MOORE JOHN (JACK) J.
of New Providence, NJ passed away at Autumn Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berkeley Heights, NJ on October 11, 2019 at the age of 92. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass to celebrate Jack's life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, 111 South Street, New Providence, NJ 07974. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com Born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late John and Anna Moore, John settled in New Providence in 1963. Jack served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1945 to 1946. His career spanned 38 years with Rockwell International, from which he retired in 1989 as a regional sales manager. Along with his late wife, Harriet (2017) Jack headed Old Time Treasures, a well-known local antique and estate sale business. He was past-president of the New Jersey Antique Dealers Association. He loved golf, Bridge, the Steelers, and Jazz. He was a life member of the Canoe Brook Country Club and a Eucharistic Minister and active member of Our Lady of Peace Church. Jack's greatest love was his family; he leaves behind many memorable moments such as playing poker with his sons and grandsons at family gatherings. Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Harriet (nee Lawson). He is survived by his loving sons John F. Moore and his wife Megan, and Kevin Moore; his cherished grandchildren Zachary, Gregory, Christopher, Barrett and Hattie; and great-grandchildren Kayleigh, Maxwell and Marcela. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Our Lady of Peace Church, 111 South Street, NJ 07974.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019