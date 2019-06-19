Home

Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
(412) 271-1361
JOHN J. O'ROURKE

On Monday, June 17, 2019, with his devoted family by his side, John J. O'Rourke of Banksville, Pittsburgh, entered life eternal. He was born on July 4, 1932, in Swissvale to the late Joseph and Laila Lightner O'Rourke. He was a retired City of Pittsburgh, Motorcycle Policeman, Cycle 27. His retired as a Detective, and his last assignment was as a body guard to Mayor Thomas 'Tom' Murphy. He is survived by his children, Kevin and Sean of Brookline, Kerwin (Michele) of Baldwin and Kellianne (Mark) Marfisi of Allison Park, and Jacquie's children, Michael (Jen), Blayne (EM) and Bryan (Courtney) Williams, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, and a brother, William (Joan) of Florida, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernadette Hren O'Rourke and Jacquie Conard O'Rourke, a son, John J. O'Rourke, Jr., on October 1, 2018, and his sisters, Lois Ebner, Mimi O'Shea, Irene Cicco, Betty Neeley and Pat Urbanic. Jack was a 32nd Degree Mason, Dallas Lodge, and Shriner, as well as a member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, #91. Both of which will have Memorial Services on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Calling hours with the family will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, PA. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the family plot at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his special granddaughter and caregiver, Maria Marfisi; his hospice nurse, Lori; and caregivers, Pam and Kathy from Family Hospice and Palliative Care.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
