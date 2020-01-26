|
|
PETROLIAS JOHN J.
On Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Petrolias; father of Stacy Constantinou and Jamie Petrolias (Athena); grandfather of Elizabeth Betts, Alex and Peter Constantinou, John and Anthony Petrolias; brother of Electra Agras (Jim). John was the owner of the former Smithfield Cafe for many years and a past President of the Parish Council of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. There will be no visitation, funeral service in St. Nicholas Cathedral and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Cathedral Building Fund, 419 S. Dithridge St., Pgh., PA 15213. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020