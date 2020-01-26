Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PETROLIAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. PETROLIAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. PETROLIAS Obituary
PETROLIAS JOHN J.

On Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Petrolias; father of Stacy Constantinou and Jamie Petrolias (Athena); grandfather of Elizabeth Betts, Alex and Peter Constantinou, John and Anthony Petrolias; brother of Electra Agras (Jim). John was the owner of the former Smithfield Cafe for many years and a past President of the Parish Council of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. There will be no visitation, funeral service in St. Nicholas Cathedral and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made to St. Nicholas Cathedral Building Fund, 419 S. Dithridge St., Pgh., PA 15213. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now