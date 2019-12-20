Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOHN J. "JACK" SULLIVAN

JOHN J. "JACK" SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN JOHN J. "JACK"

Formerly of Shadyside, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, age 89.  Beloved son of the late Timothy and Catherine Murphy Sullivan; brother of Jerry Sullivan (the late Mary), William Sullivan (Diane) and the late Mary Sullivan, Ann Elizabeth "Betty" Bates (the late Robert) and Robert Sullivan (the late Sally); loving uncle of Cathy Felton, Colleen Earliwine, Eileen Bates, Timothy Sullivan, Katie Harmon, Sean Sullivan and Shannon Sullivan.  John proudly served his country in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, 2-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. Condolences may be left at mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
