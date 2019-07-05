Home

Jones Funeral Home
1222 13Th Ave
Altoona, PA 16601
(814) 942-2661
Vigil
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
1222 13Th Ave
Altoona, PA 16601
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
DEACON JOHN J. SZWARC


1942 - 2019
DEACON JOHN J. SZWARC Obituary
SZWARC DEACON JOHN J.

Of Altoona, PA, passed away on July 2, 2019. Born in Braddock, PA, in 1942. Son of John A. and Hellen (Liptak) Szwarc, he married Grace Shaffer in 1964. He was ordained in Detroit in 1999, by Adam Caridnal Maida, at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in 1999. In Michigan, he served at Christ the Good Shephard, Lincoln Park, Saint Hugh, Southgate, and Saint Cyril of Jerusalem, Taylor. And recently in Altoon, PA, at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. Deacon Szwarc is survived by his wife, Grace; sons, John, of West Decatur, PA, and Conrad, of Altoona, PA; daughter, Monica Gray, of Sicklerville, NJ; three grandchildren; his sisters, Connie Schartner, of North Braddock, PA, and Mary Jane Zablocki, of Baltimore, MD. A Vigil will be held at JONES FUNERAL HOME, Altoona, PA, from 6-8 p.m., on July 6, 2019, and Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, at 10 a.m., on July 7.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
