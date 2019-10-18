|
TAYLOR JOHN J.
Age 88, of Etna, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Mr. Taylor was the beloved husband of Marilyn Kopp Taylor; father of Timothy Taylor (Joan) of Glenshaw, Thomas Taylor (Gail) of Etna, James Taylor (Tina) of Etna; son of the late W.D. and Emma Gysin Taylor; brother of Ronald Taylor (Evelyn) of FL, and the late Marion Springer, Virginia Mayer, Robert, George, James, William, Richard "Butch" Taylor; Pap of Alicia Duss (James), Emily Taylor, Abigail Goetz (Josh), Thomas Taylor, Jacob Taylor; Great-Grandpap of Addison and Blake Duss. He was a proud Army Korean Veteran. Mr. Taylor enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his sons, brothers, and lifelong friend, Walter Case. Celebrate Mr. Taylors' life with his family on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019