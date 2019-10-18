Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN J. TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN J. TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR JOHN J.

Age 88, of Etna, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Mr. Taylor was the beloved husband of Marilyn Kopp Taylor; father of Timothy Taylor (Joan) of Glenshaw, Thomas Taylor (Gail) of Etna, James Taylor (Tina) of Etna; son of the late W.D. and Emma Gysin Taylor; brother of Ronald Taylor (Evelyn) of FL, and the late Marion Springer, Virginia Mayer, Robert, George, James, William, Richard "Butch" Taylor; Pap of Alicia Duss (James), Emily Taylor, Abigail Goetz (Josh), Thomas Taylor, Jacob Taylor; Great-Grandpap of Addison and Blake Duss. He was a proud Army Korean Veteran. Mr. Taylor enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his sons, brothers, and lifelong friend, Walter Case. Celebrate Mr. Taylors' life with his family on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now