WOOMER, SR. JOHN J.
Age 86, of Verona, passed away at his home on Friday, October 11, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 years of Betty (Barnum) Woomer; loving father of Donna (Jay Wetmore) Rowe, Marjorie (Chester) Price, and the late John J. Woomer, Jr.; father-in-law of Darlene Woomer; grandfather of Ed (Katie) Rowe, Emily (Greg) Sturgus, John (Jacqueline) Rowe, Ally Woomer, Rachel (Brandon) Tinker, and Logan Price; great-grandfather of Bella, Nora, Anna, Camden, Keely, Connor, and the late Mathew Rowe; brother of Nancy Freyermuth, Carol Niver, and the late Ed Woomer, Mary Young, and Bill Woomer. John worked for Thorofare for 28 years and proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A blessing service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019