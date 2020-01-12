Home

JOHN JACOB MEYERS III

Died age 96, January 5, 2020. Masonic Village Sewickley, PA, formerly of Rochester, NY. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret B. Meyers; and granddaughter, Christina Nicole Meyers; survived by daughter, Brenda (Lothar) Kurczewski of Moon Township and John Meyers IV (Karen) of Highlands Ranch, CO; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Kurczewski of Littleton, CO, Matthew Kurczewski of Enumclaw, WA, and John Meyers V of Frederick, CO; four great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church, Coraopolis, PA Monday, January 20, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, "Good Samaritan Hospice", "Wexford House" in memory of John J. Meyers III, online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
