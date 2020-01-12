|
|
MEYERS, III JOHN JACOB
Died age 96, January 5, 2020. Masonic Village Sewickley, PA, formerly of Rochester, NY. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret B. Meyers; and granddaughter, Christina Nicole Meyers; survived by daughter, Brenda (Lothar) Kurczewski of Moon Township and John Meyers IV (Karen) of Highlands Ranch, CO; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Kurczewski of Littleton, CO, Matthew Kurczewski of Enumclaw, WA, and John Meyers V of Frederick, CO; four great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church, Coraopolis, PA Monday, January 20, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, "Good Samaritan Hospice", "Wexford House" in memory of John J. Meyers III, online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020