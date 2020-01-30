|
COLLINS, JR. JOHN JOSEPH "JOCK"
Died peacefully at home in Forest Hills, surrounded by family, on January 27, 2020. He was 87 years young. Born in Boston, MA, Jock was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Bryson) Collins for 62 years, and cherished father of Cheryl Valyo (Cary) of Forest Hills and Colleen Derda (Bob) and Caroline Zenkevich (Ken), all of Regent Square. Treasured grandpa of Hayley (Valyo) Grese (Tony), Olivia Valyo, Nathaniel Valyo, Lindsay Derda, Benjamin Derda, Andrew Derda, Julia Zenkevich, Catherine Zenkevich, Kenneth Zenkevich, Jr. (deceased) and Grace Zenkevich, and great-grandpa of namesake John William Grese. Son of the late John Joseph Collins, Sr. and Agnes (Connolly) Collins, and brother of Donald Collins, Margaret (Collins) Greene and the late Richard Collins. Jock proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After studying at Boston University, he graduated from Duquesne University (after 10 years of night school while raising his family). He worked in sales, including positions at Matthews International and Verizon, until his retirement. Jock was a devoted friend who kept in touch with people he met through the decades, including former shipmates on the USS Enoree. A brave New England Patriots fan in Steeler Country, he loved helping others, library books, war movies, Frank Sinatra songs and Cape Cod clams. But most of all he loved his family, who will miss him dearly. Friends welcome on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. John Fisher Church, Churchill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittsburgh Mercy's Operation Safety Net, 1200 Reedsdale St., Pgh., PA 15233 or www.pittsburghmercy.org/homeless-services
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020