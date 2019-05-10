CUCCARO REV. JOHN JOSEPH

Age 68, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in U.P.M.C. Presbyterian, Pittsburgh three weeks shy of his 40th Anniversary as a priest. Born in Irwin, June 23, 1950, Father John, as he was affectionately called, was the only child of the late Angelo Joseph and Anna (Kochik) Cuccaro. A Priest of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, Father John was the current Pastor of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne, and the Administrator of Ascension Byzantine Catholic Church, Clairton. Ordained on May 27, 1979, Father John served the Archeparchy of Pittsburgh at St. Michael, Sharon, PA, SS. Peter & Paul, Warren, Ohio, St. Mary, Morgantown, W. VA, St. Nicholas, Newtown, PA, St. Michael, Pleasant City, Ohio, Infant Jesus of Prague, Boardman, Ohio, Protection of Mary, Homer City, PA, Holy Cross, Coal Run, PA, St. Nicholas and Transfiguration, both in McKeesport, PA, St. John Chrysostom and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, both in Pittsburgh, PA, St. Michael in Hermitage, PA, and SS. Peter & Paul, Braddock, PA. Father John is survived by aunts, Margaret Krue of Scottsdale, AZ, Dorothy Steck of Santa Barbara, CA and several cousins. Viewing for Father John will be on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 701 Foster Street, Duquesne, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at which time the Parastas service for a Priest will be celebrated. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter & Paul Church Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Most Rev. Metropolitan Archbishop William C. Skurla as celebrant. Burial will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. Funeral services are being handled by the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME INC., 828 Richford St., Duquesne, PA. 15110.