Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Capistran Church
1610 McMillan Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
View Map
JOHN JOSEPH McCABE Obituary
McCABE JOHN JOSEPH

Age 88, of Bethel Park, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clara McCabe; son of the late Joseph and Betty (Genung) McCabe; loving father of Jack (Sandy) McCabe, Susan McCabe, Elizabeth (Adam) Kassab, and Mary Petrelli; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of four. Friends welcome SUNDAY 2-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. MONDAY in St. John Capistran Church. Burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
