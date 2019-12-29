|
McCABE JOHN JOSEPH
Age 88, of Bethel Park, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clara McCabe; son of the late Joseph and Betty (Genung) McCabe; loving father of Jack (Sandy) McCabe, Susan McCabe, Elizabeth (Adam) Kassab, and Mary Petrelli; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of four. Friends welcome SUNDAY 2-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. MONDAY in St. John Capistran Church. Burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019