MICHANOWICZ DR. JOHN JOSEPH PAUL
Age 84, of Fox Chapel, PA, formally from Swedesburg, PA., died peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He leaves behind his sons, John, Matthew "Matty" and his wife, Erika of Pittsburgh and his daughter, Michele Thompson and husband, Robert of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, John-Ross, Jordan and Angelina; one surviving brother, Frank Michanowicz of Nashville, TN; he was preceded in death by his parents, Joanna Skiloncz and Julian Michanowicz; and brothers, Anthony, Andrew, Paul; and his sisters, Helen, Bertha and Jean. Dr. Michanowicz was the youngest of his eight siblings. He graduated from West Catholic HS, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mansfield University, and a D.D.S. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine (1960). Dr. John practiced dentistry with his brother, Andrew for over 55 years. He was a member of the American Association of Endodontics, was the President of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine 1970-72 where he also taught as an Associate professor. He was the Pittsburgh Penguins team dentist 1970-1981 and a member of Oakmont Country for over 50 years where he was an avid golfer who loved the game. Dr. John was a practicing Catholic, a loving dad, uncle and friend, he loved history, current events and reading. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge Street PGH, PA 15213. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020