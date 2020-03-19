VIGLIONE JOHN JOSEPH "BUZZ"
Age 67, of Monroeville, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Son of Joseph A. Viglione and the late Ruth (Shukes) Viglione. Beloved husband of 45 years to Donna Marie (Simpson) Viglione; father of Desiree Viglione-Luzader and her husband, Chris, and Vanessa McDonald and her husband, Trevor; grandfather of Nash, Max and Bristol Luzader and Violet and Tessa McDonald; brother of George Viglione (Sue), Jennie McCafferty and the late Anthony Viglione. Buzz enjoyed car racing, motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren. A private family visitation will be held at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family.