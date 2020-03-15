JOYNER JOHN "SONNY"
Suddenly on February 19, 2020, age 69, formerly of South Oakland. Decorated Vietnam War Marine. Beloved husband the late Judith (Caterino), loving father of Michael Joyner. Stepfather to Jamie (Roxanne) Caterino, Bryan Coyne and Karen (Vincent) Bellante. Grandfather of Corey (Amanda), Jamie, Joshua, Cody, Zach, Dylan, Austin and Brody. Brother of Helen (Anthony) Deiuliis. Uncle of Matt, Mark and the late Anthony Deiuliis. A Celebration of Life will be schedule at a future time. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.