KARTSONAS JOHN
Age 82, of Forest Hills, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved husband for 57 years to JoAnn; loving father of Dean (Katie), Alexia (Keith) Rheinhardt and Stephanie Arnold; devoted grandfather of Sophia, Jack, Emilia Kartsonas, Mason Rheinhardt, Alexa and Tessa Arnold; also survived by sister-in-law, Dora and nephews, Tom and Al. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas and mother, Demetria (Drukas) Kartsonas, brother Nick and son-in-law, Ed Arnold. John was born and raised in Oakland and was a graduate of Schenley High School and the University of Pittsburgh. John had a successful career in accounting at the Pittsburgh Hilton for 50 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral where he received the St. Photios award in 2019 for his 60 years of service as a board member, member of the choir, food festival coordinator and youth club volunteer. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and all sports in general. John will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and husband who was devoted to his family and friends and always had a positive outlook on life. May his memory be eternal. Friends will be received on Thursday in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 S. Dithridge Street, Pgh., PA 15213 from 10:00 a.m. until a 12:00 noon funeral service. The family suggests no flowers be sent, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., where tributes may be added and viewed at:
freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020