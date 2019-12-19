|
KASING JOHN "CHRIS"
Age 58, of Moon Township, formerly of Scott Township, unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14. Son of the late Patricia and John P. Kasing; beloved husband of Kelly Bradley Kasing for 30 years; cherished father of Jennifer Lynn Kasing; brother of Mary Lynn Kasing Wade; uncle of Sam Wade, Ashley Wade Faulize, and John Wade. John is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. John graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in communications. He was also fireman and EMT for the Bower Hill Volunteer Fire Department for many years. John had a long career with Conrail/ Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he worked as a locomotive engineer until he retired. He also enjoyed volunteering at Moon Township Community Access Television, (MCA-TV) as a camera man and producer on many programs. John was a wonderful goofball with a big heart, big personality, and infectious smile. He always made everyone around him feel immediately comfortable. He always loved to joke around and make people laugh. He will be deeply missed by so many. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon on Thursday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held in Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019