JOYCE JOHN KIRK
Age 62, of Clinton, passed on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. Dear son of Patricia (Murray) Joyce and the late Russ Joyce; loving father of Adam Joyce (Mariah), Amanda Fryer (Todd) and Jacob Joyce (Ashley); loving grandfather of Melina and Honora Joyce, Laina Fryer, Liam and Jackson Joyce; brother of Mark Joyce (Jane); uncle of Ryan and Avery Joyce. Family will receive friends SUNDAY 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 4:00-6:00 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where a service will be held Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. The family respectfully suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation via: www.alsa.org. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019