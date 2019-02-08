Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church
Jane Street
View Map
KLACIK JOHN, Jr.

Age 89, peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Soho. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (Lennick); loving father of Mary Kimberly Phillips and Carol Ann Diulus and her husband Peter; proud pappy of Dana Leigh Diulus, Amy Elizabeth Walls and her husband David, Jonathan James Diulus and the late Benjamin John Phillips; great-grandpappy to Blake Benjamin Walls; brother of Marlene and her late husband George Joseph and the late Michael and George Klacik; brother-in-law of JoAnn Klacik. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Growing up, he and Andy Warhol walked to school together. John graduated from Fifth Avenue High School and ranked in the top 5th of his class. He attended Sterling College in Kansas for one semester and then transferred to Duquesne University where he majored in accounting in the School of Business. After graduation in 1952, he married the love of his life Antoinette on August 16, 1952. John worked for Pittsburgh National Bank for over 40 years in a variety of areas: loans, auditing, and correspondent banking. His territories included West Virginia, Ohio, New York, and Maryland. Towards the end of his career, he worked as a Meeting Planner for the bank. CEO Merle Gilliland once said: "If you want a job done right, give it to John Klacik". John was a graduate of American Bank Institute and attended graduate school at Rutgers University. He also attended night school at the University of Pittsburgh to learn to analyze financial statements. At that time, not many guys who lived in Soho became a VP. He was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church on South Side. After the death of his wife, he became an active volunteer at his church, in particular their initiative to feed the homeless and keep them warm. Above all, nothing was more important to John than his two daughters. John's family would like to thank Paramount Assisted Living and Hospice in Bethel Park for the loving care he received. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy on Monday at 9:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church on Jane Street. Everyone please meet at church. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
