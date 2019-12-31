Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Age 76 of Monroeville, passed away at home on December 28, 2019. He was born July 5, 1943 to the late John and Anna Kobasa. Loving father of Mary Kay (Kenneth) Kahn and the late Rochelle Boelter; grandfather of Alexander and Michael Kahn; brother of Daniel (Carole) Kobasa, Gregory (Lauretta) Kobasa, Claudia (the late Ed) Drenning, and the late Natalie (Robert) Renshaw. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John owned and managed residential and commercial properties in Pitcairn, Turtle Creek, and North Versailles. He was  fun-loving, quick-witted, and loved his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, listening to country music, and following the Pirates and Steelers. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, (412-856-4747), where a service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logan's Love at https://loganslove.org or to the Vietnam Veterans of America at https://vva.org/donate.  ; www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
