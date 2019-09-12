|
|
KOSCO JOHN
Age 87, of Swissvale. Died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, loving father of the late Eugene J. Kosco; uncle of William Krohmaly and his wife, Patty Diane, and Bob Krohmaly and his wife, Patti of Plum; great-uncle of Randi, Michael, Bradley and his wife, Danielle, Katie and Kylie; brother of the late Ann Krohmaly. John was a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Friends received Saturday Only from 10- 12 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale, where prayers will be said at 12 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019