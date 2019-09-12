Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KOSCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN KOSCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN KOSCO Obituary
KOSCO JOHN

Age 87, of Swissvale. Died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019, loving father of the late Eugene J. Kosco; uncle of William Krohmaly and his wife, Patty Diane, and Bob Krohmaly and his wife, Patti of Plum; great-uncle of Randi, Michael, Bradley and his wife, Danielle, Katie and Kylie; brother of the late Ann Krohmaly. John was a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Friends received Saturday Only from 10- 12 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  7441 Washington Street, Swissvale, where prayers will be said at 12 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now