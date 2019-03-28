Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BODNAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. BODNAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN L. BODNAR Obituary
BODNAR JOHN L.

Age 82, Suddenly at his Robinson Twp. home, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheri (Nuss) Bodnar; loving father of Tina (James) Stuart and Kevin J. Bodnar; devoted grandfather of Jamie (Jonathan) Dodd, John (Leah) Stuart, Jared Stuart, Jillian Stuart, Clayton, Grant and Paige Bodnar; great-grandfather of Istra Dodd; brother of Nicholas (late Eileen) Bodnar, Joanne (Walter) Kalyn, and the late Walter (surviving wife Virginia) Bodnar, and Maryann (surviving husband Russell) Laszczynski; also preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Anne (Roebuck) Bodnar; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John was an Army veteran and founder of Bodnar Mattress and Quilting Company. He loved the Lord, his family, country and his vehicles. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation Saturday 6-8 p.m. Sunday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jared Nelson of New Life P.C.A., Hopewell. Burial to follow with full military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now