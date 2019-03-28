BODNAR JOHN L.

Age 82, Suddenly at his Robinson Twp. home, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheri (Nuss) Bodnar; loving father of Tina (James) Stuart and Kevin J. Bodnar; devoted grandfather of Jamie (Jonathan) Dodd, John (Leah) Stuart, Jared Stuart, Jillian Stuart, Clayton, Grant and Paige Bodnar; great-grandfather of Istra Dodd; brother of Nicholas (late Eileen) Bodnar, Joanne (Walter) Kalyn, and the late Walter (surviving wife Virginia) Bodnar, and Maryann (surviving husband Russell) Laszczynski; also preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Anne (Roebuck) Bodnar; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John was an Army veteran and founder of Bodnar Mattress and Quilting Company. He loved the Lord, his family, country and his vehicles. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation Saturday 6-8 p.m. Sunday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Jared Nelson of New Life P.C.A., Hopewell. Burial to follow with full military honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.