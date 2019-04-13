|
CAPPARELL JOHN L.
Of North Versailles, age 69, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Potocnik) Capparell for 30 years; dear brother of Linda (John) Miller of FL; uncle of J.J. Miller of FL; brother-in-law of Joseph (Ann) Potocnik and Frank Potocnik. John was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. in Psychology. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to until the time of Service of 12 noon at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., PGH., PA. 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019