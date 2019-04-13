Home

JOHN L. CAPPARELL

JOHN L. CAPPARELL Obituary
CAPPARELL JOHN L.

Of North Versailles, age 69, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Potocnik) Capparell for 30 years; dear brother of Linda (John) Miller of FL; uncle of J.J. Miller of FL; brother-in-law of Joseph (Ann) Potocnik and Frank Potocnik. John was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a B.S. in Psychology. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to until the time of Service of 12 noon at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., PGH., PA. 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
