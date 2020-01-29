|
|
DERCO JOHN L.
Of Forest Hills, age 91, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores (Dolly Evans) for 69 years. Together they raised two sons, Dr. Keith A. Derco (Susan) of Richmond, VA, and Dr. Scott L. Derco (Carol) of Long Island, NY. John was truly regarded as one from the "greatest generation". He was the sole proprietor of J & P Auto, who together with Joe and Gene ran a trusted, respected business for 40 years. He later went on to enjoy 27 years of retirement in relatively good health. He and Dolly loved to travel on tours, visiting family, and cruising with decade long friends. Predeceased by his parents, George, Sr. and Ann Derco; two brothers, George, Jr. and Robert; four sisters, Mary, Ann, Helen, and Margaret. He leaves behind grandchildren, great-grands, god children, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thanks to VITAS Hospice and staff, especially Miranda, whose loving care made it possible for John to remain in the house he built and loved. Also to Judy and Barb who brought the church Eucharist to us. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church. Family requests memorial gifts to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or www.givetochildrens.org/tributedonate.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020