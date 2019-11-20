|
FORD, SR. JOHN L.
Born April 29, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 20 at SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Avenue, Pgh., PA 15208. Funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 21 at Baptist Temple Church, 7241 Race Street, Pgh., PA 15208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Education Dept., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019