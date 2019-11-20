Home

Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Baptist Temple Church
7241 Race Street
Pittsburgh, PA
JOHN L. FORD Sr.


1946 - 2019
JOHN L. FORD Sr. Obituary
FORD, SR. JOHN L.

Born April 29, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Visitation will be held at 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 20 at SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Avenue, Pgh., PA 15208. Funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 21 at Baptist Temple Church, 7241 Race Street, Pgh., PA 15208. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Education Dept., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
