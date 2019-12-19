|
|
HOLLERAN JOHN L. "JACK"
Age 92, of West Mifflin, passed away on December 16, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Martin and Jane (Cloonan) Holleran. Beloved husband of 64 years to Marian M. (Mayer) Holleran, he was a retired Quality Control Pipe Inspector for U.S. Steel National Works and was a former security guard for Camp Hill Steel, McKeesport. He was a member of Resurrection Church in West Mifflin and a former member of St. Joseph Church in Duquesne. He proudly served his country in the Army in World War II. He was the father of Martin Holleran of Murrysville and Kevin (Tammy) Holleran of North Huntingdon; grandfather of Shane, Gannon, Late Christopher (fianceé Cassandra) Holleran and their son, Declan Emerson Holleran, Erika (Alec) Balenciaga; brother of the late Mary Margaret Holleran, late Martha (Late Martin) Sheehan, late Florence (Late Robert) Reeves and late Thomas (surviving spouse Victoria) Brogan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, December 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin with the Rev. Nick Mastrangelo officiating and Rev. Donald Buchleitner con-celebrating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin with Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019