HOULIHAN JOHN L. "SMOE," Jr.
Age 79, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, with his loving family at his side. John is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia A. Houlihan; loving children, Colleen H. (James Schumacher) Houlihan and John M. (Nicole) Houlihan; grandchildren, Kelly Anne, Joseph Lawrence and Jimmy Komatz; brothers/sisters-in-law, James McNamara, Loretta Body, Edith (Jerry) Sansosti, Jeanne Price and Michael McNamara. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Alice and John L. Houlihan, Sr.; sister, Dolores Jean McGregor; brother, Bill Thompson; parents-in-law, Sally and Thomas F. McNamara; and family members, John McGregor, Nora Thompson, Marlene McNamara, Jack Price and Tom Body. John served as a Captain with the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department and worked for the United States Post Office. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation. Services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019