John L. Johnson, 93, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Plum, died Nov. 11, 2019. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 70 years, Joyce; and beloved father of Deborah (Douglas) Matuska, John, Jr., and Lori (James) Menzies; grandfather of Douglas (Keri Jo) and Jennifer (Peter Mork) Matuska and Erin and Andrew Menzies; great-grandfather of Skyler and Alexander Matuska. Following high school, he served in the US Navy for two years, primarily in the Southwest Pacific. In 1950, he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering, with High Distinction, from the University of Minnesota. Later that year, he began his career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. His research was based at the Science and Technology Center in Churchill Borough, where he progressed Advisory Engineer. He was awarded the Westinghouse Order of Merit. After retirement in 1986, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, gardening, and gatherings with his family. He was a great listener and a kind and humble person. He was an active member of the Monroeville United Methodist Church since 1956. A memorial service will be held at Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Rd. Monroeville, PA 15146 at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16. Visitation will be in the church parlor one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Monroeville United Methodist Church or to . Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019