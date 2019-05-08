LEIGHT JOHN L.

Age 82, of Glenshaw, on Monday, May 6, 2019, after suffering a stroke. Beloved husband of 43 years to Kathryn Leight; loving father of John, Jr., Dennis, Eric, Tim, Amanda, and Ashley; proud "Pap Pap" of Frances and Cecilia McCullar; dear brother of Sherman, Jr., Ralph, Reuben, and the late Edward; best-buddy and four-legged companion, Joey. John grew up with Pittsburgh. He saw the boom of industry and its decline, and the change from an empire of glass and steel to an empire of schools and hospitals. He drove Pittsburgh's progress, literally, as a forklift operator for fifty-two years at Glenshaw Glass. He pushed it through the strong times and the lean times, and when the plant closed after Hurricane Ivan and it was time to go, he locked the door when everyone else was gone. He built his home with his own two hands, learning every piece of trade he needed to make it happen. When there was work to be done for him, a neighbor, or friends, he jumped in and did it. This is the legacy John leaves to us, a willingness to learn, a willingness to help anyone in need, a sharp wit, and a big smile. Rest in peace now, you've earned it. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Saturday at 10 a.m.