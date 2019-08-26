Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
200 Stotler Road
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
JOHN L. LOVASZ

JOHN L. LOVASZ Obituary
LOVASZ JOHN L.

On August 23, 2019, the soul and spirit of our dear father, John L. Lovasz, ascended to the Father who gave it. John was of Verona, formerly Baldwin. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, the youngest of three children of John and Anna (Holobradi) Lovasz. Preceded in death by his father, mother, step-mother, his second wife, Elizabeth H. Iams; his first wife, Florence A. Zero; his son, Kenneth M. Lovasz; his brother, Elmer M. Lovasz; and his sister, Vera Lovasz. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, John E. (Mary Ann); and daughter, Catherine T. (Lee) Fedner; step-children, Janet (Thomas) Wertz and Richard (Gail) Iams; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After service in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he graduated Duquesne University and became Treasurer of the William Penn Association, retiring in 1985 and later called back to service as a Consultant.  In 2007, he retired to St. Barnabas Village in Gibsonia and later to Seneca Hills Village in Penn Hills, where he enjoyed being with a host of friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Susanna Church, 200 Stotler Road, Penn Hills, on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Al Zapf, celebrant. Private interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Hazelwood. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to St. Vincent dePaul Society. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
