MEIGS, JR. JOHN L.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020. Age 88, of Irvine, CA, formerly a native of North Braddock. Brother of Lee Meigs (Cindy) of Crafton. John retired from Lucas Aerospace Company in Los Angeles. Preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Carolyn and brothers, William and Donald. John graduated from the former Scott High School. He served in the US Navy for four years during the Korean War, and then graduated from Syracuse University. He was a proud member of the Masons and Shriners. Friends received 3-5 p.m. Sunday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A service will be held at the Funeral Home Monday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com