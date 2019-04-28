STEEDLE JOHN L. "JACK"

Unexpectedly, after a long illness, John "Jack" Steedle, age 64, of Ohio Township, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy (McAndrews) Steedle, and son, Jason Bell; survived by his wife of 28 years, Michelle (Borkovich) Steedle; daughter-in-law, Erin (Smith) Bell; granddaughter, Nesta, who was his pride and joy; sister Rosemary Dittman (Jerry); brothers, Timothy (Kim), Daniel, Thomas and Edward Steedle; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Avonworth High School (1972) and was employed for 31 years at Sabina Manufacturing. Jack had a sense of humor, was a jokester and was known for his kindness and dedication to family and friends. People called him a "Jack of all trades and Master of many". One of his favorite things was to play with his granddaughter, Nesta. At his request, there will be no viewing. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date. Jack loved animals, in his memory, family suggests donations to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation - Pet Therapy Fund (www.givetochildrens.org/pettherapy). Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue. (www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com)