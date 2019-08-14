Home

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
Age 85, on Monday, August 12, 2019 of Baldwin. Beloved husband of Suzanne (Lorson); father of Marci (Paul) Parker, Kevin (Terri) Sullivan, Brian Sullivan and the late Beth Laury. Proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of five; brother of the late Jerome Sullivan and Patricia (survived by Peter) Zogran. John was retired from US Steel after 33 years. No Public Visitation. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Angels Church on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
