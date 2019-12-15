Home

Age 73, of Lincoln Place and formerly of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis (Ruggiero) Labishak. His loving sons, Matthew (Suzie) and Chris (Andi). Beloved Nundi of  Nathaniel, Jonnah, Cayley, Chandler, Jake, and Holden. Also survived by nine brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Jack served the city of Pittsburgh proudly for 32 years as a firefighter. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
