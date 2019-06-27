Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Gregory Byzantine Catholic Church
2005 Mohawk Road
Upper St. Clair, PA
View Map
His loving wife, Theresa survives John after many years of serenity, love and peace.  The beginning and the end of his life began and ended with Theresa.  There was no prior only the present and future as we lived it, and now as we pass on to our other life, separately to meet some day in the hereafter.  John died at the age of 93, after spending a lifetime pursuing his first love as a Structural Engineer.  He unknowingly began his career when he built his first balsam wood airplane, while still in fourth grade and followed that course until his death, still practicing as a Licensed Structural Engineer.  After high school, John served two years in the active U.S. Navy during WWII with the amphibian forces abroad an LST where he participated in the liberation of Leyte in the Philippians Islands and later took part in the landing and invasions of Okinawa and Is Shima in the Ryukyu Islands of Japan.  Upon discharge from active duty John served four years with the U.S. Navy reserve while attending school in preparation for his career and life thereafter.  Beloved husband of Theresa A. Lokes; loving father of Richard Lokes, Mary Eckman, Georgianna Duarte and David Lokes; cherished grandfather of seven and greatgrandfather of nine.  Friends are invited to share in a funeral service, Friday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Gregory Byzantine Catholic Church, 2005 Mohawk Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.  In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Gregory Byzantine Catholic Church.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
