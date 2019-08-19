|
AMMER, M.D. DR. JOHN LOUIS
Age 86, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born February 23, 1933 in Pittsburgh before moving with his family to Mercer, PA, where he graduated from Mercer High School in 1951. John was a proud alumnus of the class of 1955 at The College of Wooster in Ohio and later graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1959. John served as a Captain in the Medical Corps of The United States Air Force at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah where he learned to snow ski, fostering a passion that led to many ski vacations out west with his family. John returned to complete his training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, serving as Chief Resident from 1964-1965. Dr. Ammer brought many babies into the world during his thirty-plus-year practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Western Pennsylvania Hospital where he served twice as the acting Chairman for the Obstetrics and Gynecology division. In 1993, he received the Gold-Headed Cane Award, which represents the highest honor bestowed annually to a member of the medical staff who best exemplifies the qualities of physician, educator, and investigator. In addition to his love of snow skiing, John enjoyed golfing with his many friends as a longtime member of the Pittsburgh Field Club and was also a loyal fan and season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His inquisitive nature combined with his gregarious personality resulted in his knowing no strangers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Englebert Ammer and Marie Wittensoldner Ammer, and brother, Otto Jacob Ammer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Ehler Ammer, M.D.; his daughter, Joy (Michael) Irwin of Lookout Mountain, TN; grandchildren, Michael Joseph (Summer) Irwin, III of Fort Oglethorpe, GA, and John Addison Irwin of Lookout Mountain, TN; four brothers, Robert Charles Ammer of Lawrenceburg, IN, Raymond Leo (Judy) Ammer of Hermitage, PA, Richard Joseph (Steffen) Ammer of Wauchula, FL, and James Edward Ammer of New Wilmington, PA; many nieces and nephews as well as his beloved dog, Megan. Friends will be received at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, on Thursday, August 22nd, from 4-8 p.m., where a parting prayer will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall, with a celebration of life following at The Pittsburgh Field Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret Foundation, 815 Freeport Road, 100 Medical Arts Building, Suite 112, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 or to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Avenue, New Kensington, PA 15068.